Family members to help Jamilah’s campaign, converge in Tanjong Datu

Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu has submitted her application to contest in the Tanjong Datu by-election. ― File pic LUNDU, Feb 4 ― The family members of Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election, will converge in the area for the duration of the campaign up to polling day.

Azizul Annuar Adenan, Jamilah's youngest son said his siblings, himself and and other family members would help to campaign as his mother would not be able to leave home as she was still observing the “edah” (mourning) period as stipulated in Islam.

He said they would campaign according to the plan to be made and determined by the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Sarawak BN campaign machinery.

“The methods will be determined by the party campaign machinery including the idea of campaigning via the social media.

“God willing, in view of my mother who is still in a period of 'edah,' my siblings and other family members will help campaign for her,” he said.

Azizul, the youngest son of the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, said this when met by reporters after the nomination of candidates at the Lundu community hall today.

Azizul also expressed gratitude to the smooth running of the nomination process and thanked the leadership of the PBB, BN, as well as party members who were present to give support to his mother.

When asked about the Tanjong Datu by-election three-cornered contest, Azizul said the democratic system should be respected.

“We, of course, could hope for no contest, but it does not matter to have opponents in this by-election. We will see (the results) when voters turn up to vote on polling day,” he said. ― Bernama