Family members in Klang fireworks mishap recount scary experience

A total of 14 people — 10 adults and four children — were injured when they were hit by fragments of the fireworks when it exploded on the ground at 12.05am. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Aznur FaraKLANG, Jan 2 — A fun outing to watch a fireworks display to usher in the new year at the Pandamaran Sports Complex here early yesterday turned into a scary experience for a family, three members of whom were injured in a fireworks explosion.

Mohamad Rafiq Ahmad Tirmizi, 19, said his grandmother Hanizah Abd Rashid, 48, aunt Diana Talaha, 31, and sister Nur Qaseh, eight, suffered injuries when the fireworks exploded on the ground and struck spectators.

“We were among those in front, but still behind the safety line installed by the organiser, when the fireworks exploded and hit us and other spectators.

“My grandmother was badly injured in the head and my aunt suffered burns on her arms and thighs while my sister suffered burns on her thighs,” he said to Bernama today.

The fireworks display was part of the Gegar Klang Fiesta organised by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) from Dec 30 to Jan 1 to celebrate the new year.

Mohamad Rafiq said members of the public and security personnel started to look for the injured and only his grandmother was taken by ambulance to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR).

“We sent my sister and aunt to HTAR as we were made to understand that there were not enough ambulances at that time.

“The three of them received outpatient treatment at HTAR, and representatives from MPK visited us at the hospital to enquire on their condition,” he said.

According to Mohamad Rafiq, so far his family had yet to think about taking legal action against the organiser and wanted to focus on the recovery of the family members.

“MPK also gave us good cooperation while we were at the hospital. However, we still want to know why the fireworks exploded on the ground and ended up injuring the spectators,” he said. — Bernama