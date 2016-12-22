Family grateful military plane crash victim is safe

In the 5.18pm air crash, the pilot was killed, while three others including Mohd Sofi, were injured. — Picture taken from Facebook/Info Kemalangan & Bencana MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Family members of Sgt Mohd Sofi Azizan, one of the crew members on board the crashed Beechcraft B200T near Terminal Perluru at the Butterworth air force base in Penang this evening, are grateful that he survived the incident.

Mohd Sofi’s brother-in-law, Kamal Ariffin Mohd Hassan, 44, said he got to know that his brother-in-law was involved in the crash through social media and online news reports.

“Our family was shocked, however, we were grateful to know that he only sustained injuries and now in stable condition,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said Mohd Sofi’s wife, Ainul Maziayana Mohd Hassan, 27, had left for Penang, where her husband was treated.

“My sister is still in her confinement period after giving birth to their third child, I hope Allah will ease everything for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor told Bernama that a thorough investigation would be carried out to investigate the cause of the crash.

He said the Royal Malaysian Air Force had set up a special task force for the purpose. — Bernama