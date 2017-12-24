Family dispute turns to street brawl as man allegedly beaten up by wife’s relatives

This screenshot from the Facebook video shows a family brawl caught on video outside a Chinese restaurant in Jalan Klang Lama.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Police have arrested four people, including an Indonesian woman, for allegedly assaulting a man in an incident that was recorded on camera and uploaded on Facebook.

The brazen attack took place in front of a Chinese restaurant along Jalan Klang Lama around 8.13pm on Friday.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim said the 39-year-old victim lodged a police report soon after he was physically attacked by several assailants and suffered injuries to his face.

“The victim claimed he was set upon by members of his in-laws following a misunderstanding while dining at the restaurant,” he said in a statement.

He said all of the suspects, aged between 44 and 50, were subsequently picked up the next day following the incident that has since gone viral on Facebook.

Mazlan said the public should refrain from circulating unverified information on social media unless with details provided by the police.

The case is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, domestic violence and affray.

In the 27-second video, the victim clad in a dark green shirt can be seen with three other individuals who took turns assaulting him between two parked vehicles.

Several bystanders noticed the commotion but did nothing as the trio repeatedly struck the victim.

The victim was then wrestled to the ground by one of the suspects and hit with a motorcycle helmet before the video abruptly ended.

Police have urged those with information to contact ASP Hafiza at 019-2000437 (senior investigating officer) or Sjn Azurima Alias (investigating officer) at 012-6445187/03-22824577.