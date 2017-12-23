Fama aims to export RM200m worth of Musang King and D24 durian next year

Fama aimed to export RM200 million worth of frozen Musang King and D24 durian in 2018. — Bernama file picYAN, Dec 23 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) aims to export RM200 million worth of frozen Musang King and D24 durian next year, up from RM70 million this year.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin said this was based on the wider market, especially in China and Singapore following aggressive promotion and the expected favourable weather in 2018.

“This year, the dry weather affected the fruits produced. We hope China, one of the largest importer, can allow the import of fresh durian fruits,” he told reporters after opening the Musang King Durian Marketing Course and handing out Musang King durian seedlings at Sekolah Kebangsaan Haji Nyak Gam here, today.

Badruddin said Musang King durian is one of the new sources of wealth that should be explored by the people as they could make very good return on investment within five years of planting.

“The people need not worry about investing in agriculture as the price is guaranteed. I call on the younger generation to venture into durian on a commercial scale due to the high demand for downstream products.

“For example, each Musang King durian tree can produce about 50 fruits and each fruit can be sold at RM100. As such, 50 durian fruits can be sold at RM5,000. This shows that durian has great potential.”

Badruddin said Fama plans to make Yan district as the hub for the growing of Musang King durian in Kedah within five years.

“The Gunung Jerai area is suitable for growing Musang King durian due to the hilly terrain. If successful, many tourists will come to Yan district to enjoy Musang King durian and thus promote tourism,” he added. — Bernama