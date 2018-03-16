FAM sec-gen: Johor Crown Prince still president

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim posted his announcement on his resignation on the Johor Southern Tigers website and Facebook page, citing Malaysia’s three-place drop in the Fifa’s world ranking as one of his frustrations. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim remains president of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) despite his announced resignation yesterday, said secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

According to a Star Online report, Hamidin described the Johor Crown Prince’s announcement of his resignation yesterday as shocking, but insisted that the proper procedures must be followed for Tunku Ismail to leave the post.

He also said the FAM executive committee has the prerogative to accept or reject the resignation.

“I’ve read Tunku Ismail’s post and I believe that it’s just his frustration and he is reacting based on some netizens claim that the FAM president is the reason for the drop in the ranking.

“There’s no need for Tunku Ismail to step down because of them. Since he became the president on March 25 last year, FAM has grown by leaps and bounds,” Hamidin was quoted as saying.

Hamidin said Tunku Ismail’s credibility and global reputations allowed FAM to foster better partnerships with other football associations and improve their relationship with Fifa and AFC.

He said the FAM remained fully behind the Johor Crown Prince’s leadership and was adamant that he remain.

The national team’s performance will also improve in coming months, he claimed.

“It’s ridiculous to lose a president who is so committed in bringing back our football to its former glory.”

Fifa and AFC officials have also expressed their wish to see Tunku Ismail stay, he said.

Tunku Ismail became FAM president in March last year.