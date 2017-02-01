FAM doesn’t need ‘problematic’ president, ex-striker tells Annuar Musa

Tan Sri Annuar Musa was suspended from his post as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman yesterday, after a special meeting at the Bumiputera empowerment agency’s headquarters. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 ― Tan Sri Annuar Musa should voluntarily withdraw from running as president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), a former national striker said today.

Khalid Ali added that the politician would not be able to help the struggling FAM if he was chosen while under the shadow of corruption investigations, The Star daily’s sister publication in Malay, mStar Online, reported today.

“He (Annuar) should withdraw. That is better and you don't have to wait for people to pressure you to do so.

“The national football scene is already plagued with problems. There has been so many failures on the field. And we (FAM) don't need a future president who is problematic too,” Khalid was quoted saying.

Annuar was suspended from his post as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman yesterday, after a special meeting at the Bumiputera empowerment agency’s headquarters chaired by its council member Datuk Yusof Yacob.

Annuar was also suspended as Mara Investments (PMB) chairman.

The suspension comes weeks after Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim accused Annuar of using his position as MARA chairman to force PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan football team.

Annuar was president of the Kelantan Football Association until November last year, but remains its adviser.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement yesterday, said it is investigating Annuar over allegations that the Ketereh MP abused his position as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman in the sponsorship of the said football team.

In a statement, the MACC confirmed that it has opened up an investigation paper over the matter, and that it would be working together with MARA's internal audit team.