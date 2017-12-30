False news can destroy lives, threatens nation, MCMC COO says

Datuk Mazlan Ismail said the spread of false news not only occurred in Malaysia, but also in developed countries such as France, Germany and Britain. — AFP pic

BUKIT GANTANG, Dec 30 — Dissemination of false news on the Internet can ruin a person’s life, as well as threatens national stability, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief operating officer Datuk Mazlan Ismail.

He said the spread of false news not only occurred in Malaysia, but also in developed countries such as France, Germany and Britain.

“Checking the legitimacy and source of news is very important before spreading it,” he said in his speech at the Bukit Gantang SEBENARNYA.MY Carnival in Changkat Jering.

The programme was launched by Bukit Gantang Umno Division chief-cum-programme committee chairman Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafis Syed Abd Fasal, here today.

Mazlan said, so far, 76 cases on reports of online false news and information had been investigated by MCMC this year and five of the cases had been brought to court.

On the SEBENARNYA.MY portal which is handled by MCMC, Mazlan said it served as a one-stop centre for the public to verify information viralled on the Internet.

Since its launch in March, the portal had over 15.72 million visitors, he added. — Bernama