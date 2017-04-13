‘Tan Sri’, son in RM13m Malacca river probe out on RM25,000 bail

PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — A businessman with a ‘Tan Sri’ title and three men including his son who were remanded for eight days to assist in investigations into a false claim involving RM13 million were released today.

They were detained in connection with a Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) beautification project for Sungai Melaka.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahim released the Tan Sri and his son on RM25,000 bail with two sureties each, while two DID officers were released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission bail with two sureties each.

The businessman and his son as well as four other men aged between 33 and 63 years were initially remanded for six days, from April 6 to April 11.

On Wednesday the remand on the businessman and three others were extended for two days till today, while two others were freed on MACC bail.

It was earlier reported that the DID officers were detained for allegedly conspiring with the Tan Sri, who is the owner of the company which was engaged to supply geotube for the department’s project.

They allegedly submitted a false claim to DID for the supply of 358 units of geotube worth RM4 million when the units supplied by the company were only 89. — Bernama