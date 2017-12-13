Fake baby formula makers will be named and shamed, minister promises

File picture shows Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) director Khairul Anwar Bachok (centre) holding confiscated branded baby milk formula, in Kulai, December 10, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, and Consumerism will make public the identity of those who produce imitation baby formula, its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said today.

He said his ministry is working closely with genuine baby formula manufacturers and the Health Ministry to stop production of the fake goods.

“We will name and shame whoever is doing this.

“This investigation is proceeding with the input of the manufacturer of the product and the health ministry,” he said.

Hamzah said samples of the baby formula had been sent to the Health Ministry and Chemistry Department for testing.

“At the same time we are working to identify those responsible and to help identify and pull the fake products from shelves especially in Johor,” the minister added.

The issue came to light last Thursday when ministry officials seized 210 boxes of fake baby milk formula, worth about RM42,000, from five supermarkets and pharmacies in Johor.

Hamzah said the real baby formula makers have issued an advisory on how to spot the fake product.

In a statement, Enfagrow A+ Malaysia told consumers they can identify packets of fake infant formula by examining the individual foil pouches.

“Genuine Enfalac A+ Step 1 pouches are a bit “puffy” while the counterfeit pouches are tight-fitting to the powder,” the company said.

It added that the pouches also have distinctive sharp creases on both sides that are not present in genuine pouches.

The fake infant formula was identified as being sold in Iskandar Puteri, Taman Mutiara Rini, Taman Orkid, and Taman Nusa Bestari.