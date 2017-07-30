Fake awards prove Penang government’s failure in advocating CAT

Penang Federal Action Council chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said being part of an international ‘scam’ involving tens of thousands of ringgit was a shameful thing for the people of the state.

“So I would like to advise the Penang City Council (MPPP) and the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) to be more cautious in the future when offered awards and recognition by external parties. It’ll be more sensible for MBPP and MPSP to focus on providing the best services to the people of Penang and Seberang Perai rather than spending the taxpayers’ money to pursue awards and recognition.

“The primary recognition which is more important will come from the people who are satisfied with the services provided by both local authorities,” he said in a statement here, today.

Last Wednesday, a Chinese local daily revealed that the awards from the Europe Business Assembly (EBA) received by MBPP and MPSP in 2013 and 2014 were awards that can be bought.

Yesterday, MBPP Mayor Datuk Maimunah Mohd Sharif was reported as saying MPPP was nominated for the awards ‘The Best Cities’ and ‘The Best Municipal Managers’ award from EBA by paying a participation fee of RM20,680 in 2013, while in 2014 MPSP was nominated for ‘Best City’ and ‘Best City Manager’ with a participation fee of RM18,408.10.

However, Maimunah said they were not aware that the EBA was an international profit-making body which sold fake awards and certificates.

Meanwhile, Zainal Abidin said all departments, agencies and statutory bodies under the council will continue to be committed in serving the people of Penang and will continue to improve their work quality.

“It is in line with the Federal Government’s intention to ensure that the system of delivery service to the people is comprehensive and effective,” he said.

Meanwhile, in PUTRAJAYA, the Umno Grassroot Movement (GAUM) has called on the Penang DAP Government to apologise to the people, especially taxpayers under the MPPP and the MPSP for purchasing fake EBA certificates.

GAUM chairman Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar said in a statement today said the movement would give DAP-led Penang State Government a week to return the money used by MPPP and MPSP to buy the fake awards to the people before a report is lodged with the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The case is quite embarrassing and has affected the image of Penang in the eyes of the world. If it is true that MPPP and MPSP paid money to the EBA for the awards in 2013 and 2014, it is unforgivable,” he said.

Zulkarnain said State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow himself had verified the fake status of the certificate.

It was rumoured that RM40,000 was used to purchase the certificates, he said.

GAUM feels that the DAP should spearhead a fund-raising campaign among DAP members to repay the people’s money as it has been the practice of DAP leaders to often seek donations from DAP members when DAP leaders have problems, added Zulkarnain. — Bernama