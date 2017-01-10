Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:20 pm GMT+8

Fahmi Reza says travel ban lifted

Tuesday January 10, 2017
09:09 AM GMT+8

Activist Fahmi Reza (pic) faces charges for allegedly hurting people’s feelings by allegedly posting on social media images of Datuk Seri Najib Razak in clown makeup. ― File picActivist Fahmi Reza (pic) faces charges for allegedly hurting people’s feelings by allegedly posting on social media images of Datuk Seri Najib Razak in clown makeup. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Activist Fahmi Reza revealed today that the police have lifted his travel ban after he managed to fly to Taiwan yesterday for a talk.

The graphic artist wrote on his Facebook page that the police officer who had opened investigations over his clown caricature of the prime minister, whom he dubbed as “Inspector R”, was the one who sent a report to Special Branch to take him off the police’s “wanted” list, after which the Special Branch sent a report to immigration authorities to take Fahmi’s name off the blacklist that had prohibited him from travelling abroad.

“I went to the autogate, placed my passport, placed my thumb for a scan. Then the gate opened, which means that my name has really been taken off the immigration blacklist!” Fahmi posted.

“I looked towards Insp. R who was still waiting at the International Departure gate, gave him a smile, lifted my hand and gave him a thumbs up,” he added.

Fahmi faces two charges under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for allegedly hurting people’s feelings by allegedly posting on social media images of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in clown makeup.

