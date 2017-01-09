Fahmi Reza gets to fly to Taiwan despite travel ban (VIDEO)

Fahmi said he was flying to Taipei, Taiwan, to give a talk on his 14-year journey in using art and design in activism and protests. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Activist Fahmi Reza said he managed to fly to Taiwan this morning after speaking to the police about being blacklisted by immigration authorities that prohibited him from travelling abroad.

The graphic artist wrote on his Facebook page Saturday that the police had put him on their “wanted” list and on the immigration blacklist on March 31 last year when he was in Thailand, during which Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department opened investigations under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 over his clown caricature of the prime minister.

“I fought the law, and I won! I'm going to Taiwan! Ending yang tidak dijangka [An unexpected ending],” Fahmi posted on Facebookthis morning.

Fahmi said the police inspector who had put him on the “wanted” list was unaware that he was already questioned in February last year by another police officer and by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The former, dubbed “Inspector R”, then purportedly told Fahmi that he would take him off the police’s “wanted” list and try to get him off the immigration blacklist, which would require paperwork and might not be done in time before his flight today.

He said Inspector R then told him that he would come to klia2 so that he would be able to help explain to immigration officers if Fahmi was prohibited from getting onboard the plane.

But the police officer later told Fahmi to go to the airport three to four hours before his 10am flight and to call him if he encountered any difficulties because the police officer could not make it to the airport due to work.

“Short story: Because of my relentless efforts in fighting the travel ban through various methods since last Thursday, finally victory is on my side. Success!

“Long story: Wait till I reach Taipei to find out how I got through. #blacklistimigresen,” Fahmi posted on Facebook.