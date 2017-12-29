Fahmi Fadzil denies replacing Nurul Izzah for Lembah Pantai seat in GE14

PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil has denied that he will be replacing Nurul Izzah Anwar for the Lembah Pantai parliamentary seat. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — PKR communication chief Fahmi Fadzil dismissed claims that he will be contesting for the Lembah Pantai parliamentary seat and replacing the incumbent, Nurul Izzah Anwar.

He said that the party has not made any official announcements of candidates in any seats to date and that seat negotiations between opposition parties have yet to be concluded.

“We are still at the seat negotiation stage within Pakatan Harapan, but hope to conclude this soon as only about 10 to 15 per cent of seats are left to be resolved,” he told Malay Mail.

Fahmi was referring to a Malaysiakini report which claimed that party sources revealed that Nurul Izzah would be fielded in Permatang Pauh, instead of Lembah Pantai — her own constituency of the past two terms.

It is also alleged that Fahmi will take over Nurul Izzah’s place here due to his many appearances with the latter, and that party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would be relocated to Klang Valley.

Nurul’s former political secretary clarified that he was only serving his duty as PKR Lembah Pantai Youth Chief, adding that candidate selection would be left entirely to the party leadership.

“While I am honoured that some sources have named me, I have to clarify that my appearances with Nurul Izzah in Lembah Pantai has been in my capacity as Youth Chief.

“As such, I am only doing the work expected of a Youth Chief,” he said.

He added the decision would only be made after completing negotiation with the Opposition coalition.

“After this process is completed, only then will PKR assess the situation for each seat — including demographics, political sentiment and other factors — in order to select the candidate.

“Our focus is ultimately on bringing reforms that are sorely needed in this country, to protect the rights of the rakyat, and to build a better Malaysia for all,” he said.