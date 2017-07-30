Fadillah: Ministry yet to receive feasibility study for Penang undersea tunnel, third bridge

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yuso said Works Ministry has not received the latest update on the feasibility study for the Penang undersea tunnel project and third bridge despite the state government’s promise to submit the reports in June. — Picture by Nazerul RamliGEORGE TOWN, July 30 — The Works Ministry has not received the latest update on the feasibility study for the Penang undersea tunnel project and third bridge despite the state government’s promise to submit the reports in June, said its Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng had agreed to the deadline in March.

“Based on the meeting in March, Lim and the state executive councillors as well as the consultant and contractors for the two projects had claimed that the studies were (then) 80 per cent completed...However, we have not received any study (report) for the projects.

“I am still waiting (for the submission), if there is none then there’ll be no approval. Thus, the ministry should not be blamed for any delay,” he told reporters after visiting the site of the federal road upgrading works project from Teluk Kumbar to the the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas near here, today.

Fadillah also said last year, the state government had sent an application to the ministry for the approval of the third bridge without attaching any supporting documents.

Meanwhile, in YAN, the minister said the 18.2-kilometre road expansion project from the North-South Highway to Pulau Bunting in Yan was now 77 per cent completed as scheduled.

He said the RM225.99 million project comprised two segments, namely 14.9 kilometres and 3.3 kilometres.

“The first segment from the Pulau Bunting Bridge to Federal Road (spanning 14.9km) is 80 per cent completed while the second segment from the Federal Road junction towards Jalan Gurun-Jeniang/Jalan Guar Nenas junction is 60 per cent completed,” he said.

Fadillah was speaking to reporters after being briefed on the project in conjunction with the ministry’s ‘Jelajah FTRoadpedia’ at the base of Gunung Jerai, here today. — Bernama