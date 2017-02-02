Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Factory worker dies in Penang after being pinned between machine

Thursday February 2, 2017
09:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

PAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalisedPAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalised

ProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan FazuraProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan Fazura

The Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwindThe Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwind

After 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional footballAfter 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional football

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 2 — A worker died after his leg was pinned in between a moulding machine at a steel mill in Perai Industrial Area near here yesterday.     

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the victim, Loo Chin Hong, 56, died while trying to fix the hook of a crane located on top of the machine at about 1pm.    

“The incident occurred when the man stepped on the machine while fixing the disjointed hook,” he said when contacted here today.   

Subsequently, Nik Ros Azhan said the man sustained serious injuries and went unconscious.  

The victim was taken to the Seberang Jaya Hospital where he was pronounced dead, he added. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline