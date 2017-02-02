Factory worker dies in Penang after being pinned between machine

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 2 — A worker died after his leg was pinned in between a moulding machine at a steel mill in Perai Industrial Area near here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the victim, Loo Chin Hong, 56, died while trying to fix the hook of a crane located on top of the machine at about 1pm.

“The incident occurred when the man stepped on the machine while fixing the disjointed hook,” he said when contacted here today.

Subsequently, Nik Ros Azhan said the man sustained serious injuries and went unconscious.

The victim was taken to the Seberang Jaya Hospital where he was pronounced dead, he added. — Bernama