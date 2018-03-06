Factory fire, losses estimated at RM8m

SIBU, March 6 — A furniture and office equipment factory at Jalan Industri Pertama, Taman Kristal Bandar Baru Sibu Jaya near here was destroyed in a fire today with losses estimated at RM8 million.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said preliminary investigation found that a short circuit could have caused the fire.

“There was no element of crime or foul play involved and no casualty reported. Investigation is being conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department,” he told Bernama though the WhatsApp application.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call on the fire was received at 8.12am, following which firemen from the Sibu and Sungai Merah fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene. — Bernama