Face us if you want to fill our shoes, PAS tells Amanah

BY A. RUBAN

Monday January 2, 2017
05:07 PM GMT+8

PAS vice-president Datuk Iskandar Samad said the party should have not asked other Pakatan Harapan component parties to face PAS, if it has the courage. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPAS vice-president Datuk Iskandar Samad said the party should have not asked other Pakatan Harapan component parties to face PAS, if it has the courage. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — PAS has challenged its splinter Parti Amanah Negara to meet in a straight fight in the 14th general elections if the latter party was serious about replacing the Islamist party.

“We have no issues with Amanah eyeing seats won or previously contested by PAS, but if it is really true that Amanah wants to replace PAS, then contest against PAS.

“Don’t ask other [Pakatan] parties to face PAS because you are not brave enough to face us,” he said in a WhatsApp message to Malay Mail Online.

The Selangor PAS commissioner also said that the party was prepared to face the “new political landscape” in the country, adding that the party’s machineries were ready to meet any uncertainties in the coming elections.

“PAS will respect if there is an agreement for straight fights but we are also prepared if there was no such agreement,” he said.

On Saturday, Selangor Amanah chief Izham Hashim said Amanah would contest in all PAS’ seats in the coming elections.

He was reported as claiming that Amanah has already replaced PAS in the state and that the decision to contest in all 40 parliamentary seats was based on Amanah’s “winnability” ability.

