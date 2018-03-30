Face me in Bagan if you want to debate, Guan Eng tells MCA No. 2

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng said he will only debate Wee if the latter agrees to stand for election in Bagan in GE14. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 30 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has again snubbed MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong's invitation to a forum on the state’s undersea tunnel and three paired roads project.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general said he will only debate Wee if the latter agrees to stand for election in Bagan in GE14.

“I give this exception only to Wee Ka Siong because he’s a minister if he comes to Bagan since the tunnel will pass through Bagan,” the Bagan MP told reporters at his office here today.

Wee who is Ayer Hitam MP had invited Guan Eng and the latter’s father who is also DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang to a forum titled “Political talk on Penang’s truth” in Butterworth tonight to discuss the RM6.3 billion Penang infrastructure project.

This is not the first time Wee has invited Guan Eng to a debate on the state’s controversial infrastructure project which the later has repeatedly turned down.

Today, Guan Eng again rejected the invitation to attend the forum, saying Wee’s position is not on par with his position in DAP.

“I will only debate with Wee if the MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai resigns and Wee is the party president,” he said.

He reiterated that he will not “lower and demean” his position as the number one leader in DAP to debate with the number two in MCA.

“It is not proper for me to debate with him. Why is Liow so scared to debate with me?” he asked.

Wee, who is a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, had in the past weeks issued challenges to Guan Eng to debate on the undersea tunnel issue.

Guan Eng responded by challenging Liow to a debate on the tunnel and the 1MDB controversy instead but the latter snubbed his challenge.