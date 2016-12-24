Eyewitness recalls sight of ‘flying bus’ in fatal accident

Earlier this morning, an express bus skidded and plunged off a cliff in Muar, Johor, killing 14 people, including the driver and a baby girl. — Photo via Twitter/Bomba JBPMMUAR, Dec 24 — The express bus which crashed in Pagoh, early today was seen speeding before plunging into a ravine and crashing into a concrete barrier of a tunnel.

Eye witness Ahmad Fahmi Khairuddin,19, said he saw the bus ‘flying’ and grazing an electrical pole which caused sparks to fly before plunging into a ravine.

“I heard a loud sound. It was three times louder than that of a tyre explosion,” he said when met at his house about 100 metres from the crash scene.

The Kolej Vokasional Kluang student said he was on holiday at home and was playing Saidina (board game) with three friends outside the house when he saw the crash at 3.25 am.

Ahmad Fahmi theye were shocked to see the crash and rushed over to the scene to offer assistance to the victims.

“I heard screams for help from the victims. I and my friends carried some of the victims to safety. There was panic all around,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khairuddin Abdullah,49, said he woke and heard an explosion followed by screams by his son, Ahmad Fahmi, that a crash just happened in front of their house.

Khairuddin, who is the headman of Kampung Jayor, said he phoned the MERS 999 Call Centre of the Civil Defence Department before informing the other villagers.

“Some of the villagers also used their motorcycles to illuminate the scene of the crash. The scene is a crash prone area,” he added.

The crash at Km 137.3 of North-South Expressway (north bound) killed 14 people and injured 16 others. — Bernama