Extraordinary patience of PM’s wife is admirable, says Shahrizat

Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor at the launch of DiverseCity 2017 at Nu Sentral in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil today expressed her admiration for the prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on her patience despite the challenges she was facing.

She said although Rosmah was besieged by various challenges, the prime minister’s wife had extraordinary patience.

“In fact, the Wanita Umno movement would like to congratulate Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor as her brainchild programme, Permata, is now a success and has become the nation’s intellectual landmark.

“Permata has become the mass producer of intellect Malaysians. This is the real treasure that we have,” she said in her policy speech at the general assembly of the Wanita Umno movement at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here.

Shahrizat also said Wanita Umno was proud of Rosmah who had pushed for the creation of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the formation of the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children.

Earlier, there was a moment of silence in the Tun Dr Ismail Hall of the PWTC as Shahrizat was seen close to tears before the 973 delegates while reciting prayer for all Wanita Umno members who have died.

They include the late Tan Sri Noriah Kasnon, Datuk Wira Maznah Hamid, Hapsah Khalid, Aminah Manaf, Norahan Abu Bakar and Ramlah Ismail. — Bernama