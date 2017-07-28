Exports of Musang King durians to hit RM70m

Fama chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin (centre) inspecting durian fruits sold at the ‘My Best Buy’ program held in conjunction with Penang Day 2017 at Fama Point in Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has targeted Musang King durian exports to China to reach RM70 million following high demand for the fruit.

Its Director-General, Datuk Ahmad Ishak said the exports of Musang King durians last year surged to RM60 million compared with RM33 million in the previous year.

“We expect exports to China to increase 10 per cent by the end of this year, however, it also depends on supply which is influenced by environmental factors,” he told reporters at the “MyBest Buy” at Fama’s headquarters near here today.

“To fulfil the high demand from China, Fama is currently producing frozen durian paste which will be available throughout the year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fama Chairman, Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin said total sales generated through the MyBest Buy programme since 2014 up to July 20 this year amounted to RM26.21 million, with the participation of some 1,590 entrepreneurs.

MyBest Buy programme is carried out in 129 selected locations.

“Through this programme, Fama is able to help the farmers market their agricultural produce without involving the middlemen, while consumers, especially those in urban areas, can buy the products at reasonable prices,” he added. — Bernama