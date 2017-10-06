Exploit digital world to compete, minister advises Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Malaysians should benefit from the digital world to compete in business as well as in their daily lives, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

“The digital world has permeated our daily lives so much so it has become our second life. With its usage, we could be competitive and become smart digital creators to establish online business activities to reap financial benefits,” he said in the latest posting on his blog today.

He said the people needed to accept the reality that the digital world would determine the direction of civilisation in the world.

“Today, we are heavily dependent on the digital world. Before we sleep, we check the virtual screen and upon waking up we also continue looking for information on the same screen. This shows how much we depend on digital technology.

“If the generation today are asked about the best brand name, many would answer Google or Facebook or Yahoo. This is because today’s generation are digital natives who depend on internet usage in their daily lives,” he added.

Salleh said the importance of the digital world was getting more significant now as 50 per cent of 7.5 billion people in the world have internet access.

“This shows the global community today is a digital community that cannot afford to stay away from the internet or smartphone.

“The digital world has many advantages – enabling long distance communications, expanding knowledge and understanding of the world, ordering goods, sending text and obtaining information quickly,” he said.

However he said not all countries have this facility.

“Countries in the African continent such as Chad, Togo, Ivory Coast, Mali, Rwanda and Burundi are still far behind in this technology. This has resulted in the digital and wealth gap among countries getting wider and more prevalent,” he said.

Salleh said in Malaysia there was a digital divide especially in internet penetration between urban and rural areas and the government was making efforts to overcome the problem.

“Despite the digital divide, the usage of WhatsApp application usage in the country is also the highest in the world,” he said adding that internet penetration in Malaysia was high at 70 per cent. — Bernama