Explain ‘missing’ Gombak-Port Klang link in ECRL display, SPAD told

A map of the proposed ECRL route on display at the SPAD office purportedly shows the rail link only until Gombak in Selangor ― Picture courtesy of Yeo Bee YinKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 ― The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) should explain why the high-profile East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project appears to be missing the key connection between Gombak and Port Klang, Selangor lawmaker Yeo Bee Yin said today.

The Damansara Utama assemblyman said she had visited the SPAD office where a map charting the proposed passage of the ECRL from Kuantan, Pahang on the east coast of the peninsula is supposed to connect all the way to Port Klang on the west coast, but that stopped short at Gombak.

“This is very strange. The proponents of this project have always sing highly of the potential of ECRL to connect ports on the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia, i.e Kuantan and Port Klang,” she said in a statement.

Yeo pointed out that the project only a displayed a 16.7km portion connecting the Titiwangsa mountain range to Gombak while there was still another 60km left to go from Gombak to Port Klang that was not on the map.

She said that the move was “suspicious” considering the government has been highlighting the importance of the project in connecting east coast ports to Port Klang.

Yeo also noted that government planners had been quoted saying “the priority will be placed on the construction of the 250km section that will connect Kuantan with Port Klang.

“If Kuantan-Port Klang connection is important, why is it that Gombak-Port Klang route not in the public display?” she asked.

The DAP state lawmaker further questioned if SPAD were deliberately excluding the Gombak-Port Klang portion in the display in an attempt to exclude the PKR-DAP-PAS Selangor government from having a say in the ECRL project.

“Is the federal government trying to exclude Selangor state government from the decision-making process and later on push down our throat whatever their plan is?

“Is the federal government trying to hide something about the project?” she quizzed.

Yeo said since much of Selangor land will be used for the ECRL, both SPAD and Putrajaya have a duty to consult all groups involved to ensure transparency.

“Once the alignment in Selangor is finalized, probably around 1000 pieces of land need to be acquired to build it. It will give a lot of economical and social impact to the people of Selangor.

“Hence the Selangor state government and Selangorians deserve to be better informed about the project. The Selangor state government should be a part of the decision-making process,” she said.

When completed, the ECRL is expected to become a major land bridge for trade in and out of Asia.

Last month SPAD said the plan for the 600.3-kilometre ECRL project, which will have 23 stations, is open for public inspection for three months at its head office.

The public can also view it at 38 other locations, district offices, including in Kota Baru, Tumpat in Kelantan; Kuala Terengganu and Besut in Terengganu; and Kuantan and Temerloh in Pahang.

Opposition leaders have been critical of the project. Its leaders claimed the ECRL is a hugely overpriced infrastruture project. Yeo's party colleague and Petaling Jaya Utara MP, Tony Pua, had previously alleged that the cost of the 600km rail is expected to go as high as RM55 billion.