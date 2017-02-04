Experts: Airport arrests suggest IS infiltration

Two employees working at different airports were arrested over alleged links to the Islamic State terrorist group. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Security experts have expressed concern over the integrity of Malaysia’s entry points following the arrest of two employees at different airports over alleged links to the Islamic State terrorist group.

According to the New Straits Times, they said that while those detained were only guards, they had access to flight operations, anti-pilferage, anti-sabotage and anti-hijacking systems.

“At the terminal, the suspect's staff access goes all the way to the aircraft.

“He also handles regular checks on aircraft on overnight layovers and was responsible for sealing the aircraft door for the next flight,” one source was quoted as saying.

The first security guard was picked up last Sunday at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) while another man, an Indonesian, who worked at the Kuantan Airport was arrested on January 27 at the KLIA when he was heading to Syria with his family.

According to the source, the Indonesian man was carrying a shotgun to man a guard post at the Custom Department office there.

A counter terrorism expert told the newspaper that having IS recruits work in security, particularly with airlines and airports, was “as good as it gets”.

“The man working at the airport would have sound knowledge of security procedures of the whole building,” he was quoted as saying.

Southeast Asia regional director for the International Association for Counterterrorism and Security Professionals Andrin Raj, in the report, urged authorities to investigate these suspects for a January 11 incident where three KL-bound aircraft ― two Malaysia Airlines flights and one Malindo Air plane from Mumbai ― were grounded, vacated and thoroughly screened following a bomb hoax.

“What happened should not be simply viewed as a hoax as it could be a prelude to the real thing.

“It only takes one terrorist to pull off an attack and send the authorities scrambling,” Andrin was quoted as saying.

In a separate article, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed ordered companies supplying guards to carefully screened each one of them before deploying them to their workplace.

“The procedures for vetting security guards are already spelt out by the ministry. They should be allowed to a tee.

“They need to tighten their vetting system for the sake of security,” he was quoted as saying.