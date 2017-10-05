Expelled Klang schoolboy, 15, found hanged

A 15-year-old schoolboy who had been expelled from school due to disciplinary problems was found hanged from a ceiling fan in his room at home. — Representative picture by ReutersKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — A 15-year-old student who was expelled from school due to disciplinary problems was yesterday found hanged from a ceiling fan, Star Online reported.

The student from Taman Klang Utama was found dead in his parents’ house at about 1.40pm.

It was reported the teenager and his parents had gone to his school to see his teachers at about 11am when the parents were informed that their son would be expelled for several disciplinary problems including threatening schoolmates.

After they reached home at about 1pm, the teenager reportedly gone upstairs to his room.

His mother sensed something was amiss after her son did not come down after a while.

She found the teenager hanging from the ceiling fan when she went upstairs to check on him.

North Klang OCPD Asst Comm Mazelan Paijan reportedly said no foul play was involved and a post-mortem confirmed cause of death by hanging.