Expect good news from PM Sunday, deputy minister tells Felda settlers

Datuk Razali Ibrahim said the government would continue with efforts to help ease the financial burden of Felda settlers in appreciation of their contributions to the country’s development. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 18 ― Good news awaits the Felda community with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak expected to announce, among others, measures to be taken by the government to help reduce the financial burden of settlers at the 2017 Felda Settlers’ Day celebration this Sunday.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim said the government would continue with efforts to help ease their financial burden in appreciation of their contributions to the country’s development.

“It is done all the time for the good of the settlers,” he said in an interview with Bernama News Channel in conjunction with the Felda Settlers’ Day celebration to be held in Putrajaya from this July 21 to 23.

He hoped all quarters, especially the opposition, not to view negatively initiatives carried out by the government to help the settlers.

Razali said Felda had disbursed RM3.8 million since 2003 until this year in terms of incentive and bonus payments to settlers.

The payments were for hari raya incentive, settlers’ productivity bonus, dividends obtained by Felda from its shares in Felda Global Ventures (FGV) and windfall payment of RM5,000 in each category for every household.

On the 2017 Felda Settlers’ Day celebration, Razali said the success and achievements of children of the Felda settlers would be displayed on a massive scale during the event.

This year’s celebration will be the biggest so far, he said, adding that various activities would also be held, including sales carnival, exhibition and performance by artistes from Felda land schemes. ― Bernama