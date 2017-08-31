Exco says ‘korban’ meat in Terengganu safe for consumption

File picture of Malaysian Muslims getting a cow ready for slaughter during Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations in Kampung Pasir Baru September 12, 2016. Terengganu exco Datuk Mohd Pehimi Yusof said buffalo and beef for 'korban' are safe for consumption. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 31 — Muslims in Terengganu need not be sceptical as buffalo meat and beef for ‘ibadah korban’ (ritual of sacrifice) are safe for consumption, says state agriculture and agro-based industry, plantation industries and commodities committee chairman Datuk Mohd Pehimi Yusof.

He said this was because the state was now free of the Haemorrhagic Septicemia, a severe bacterial disease which infected cattle and buffaloes in Terengganu about four months ago.

“The ongoing efforts by the Terengganu Veterinary Services Department (JPV) in vaccinating almost 10,000 livestock had managed to curb the spread of the disease.

“A total of 4,000 cattle will be slaughtered for the ‘korban’ this year, including 2,000 cattle that were brought from outside the state and were vaccinated by the JPV ,” he told reporters after the Terengganu-level National Day 2017 celebration here today.

Mohd Pehimi said a total of 120 JPV personnel would be stationed at slaughtering locations in the state to ensure the cattle and buffaloes were disease-free.

The outbreak was first detected on May 26 and 500 cases of livestock deaths were reported by 38 breeders at five districts in the state, with losses incurred amounting to almost RM 2.5 million.

In Seremban, Negri Sembilan Mufti Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad said those who wished to slaughter livestock for the ritual should obtain permit from the JPV to ensure the animals were healthy and free from any disease.

“Although the livestock may look physically healthy, we need to check for certainty as our eyes cannot see whether the animals are unwell or carrying any disease,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama