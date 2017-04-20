Exco: RM1m local council projects from Putrajaya ongoing in Penang

Penang state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow says Putrajaya’s alleged termination of local council projects in non-Barisan Nasional constituencies will not likely affect Penang this year as they are ongoing. ― File picGEORGE TOWN, April 20 ― Putrajaya’s alleged termination of local council projects in non-Barisan Nasional (BN) constituencies will not likely affect Penang this year because such federal works are ongoing, the Penang state government said today.

Penang received RM1 million worth of local council projects from the federal government for this year that were currently being implemented by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow said today.

“I think it doesn't affect Penang, at least not this year because the projects are still ongoing,” the local government, traffic management and flood mitigation committee chairman said.

He was responding to a purported leaked letter by the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry scrapping approvals for local council projects in non-BN parliamentary constituencies.

Chow said the ministry has continued to allocate minor projects that were implemented by both MBPP and the Seberang Perai MUnicipal Council since 2008.

“We are still getting minor projects from the federal government,” he said.

When asked to comment on the ministry cancelling all small-scale projects, called BP.1 projects, in Opposition- held constituencies that included Penang, Chow said this clearly showed that the federal ruling coalition had given up on Penang.

“They don't need Penang votes,” he said.

Yesterday, newspapers published a leaked letter dated March 17 that was purportedly issued and signed by Local Government Department director-general Abu Bakar Johar.

The letter stated that a directive has been issued to cancel all BP.1 projects, such as the construction of roads, drains, public toilets and multi-purpose halls at local councils in non-BN constituencies.