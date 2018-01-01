Exco: No increase in ferry fare, extra RM3 for over counter sales only

Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain said the RM3 charge was aimed at encouraging people to purchase ferry tickets online which were being sold at the usual rate. — Paparan skrin GoogleALOR SETAR, Jan 1 —There is no increase in fares for ferry rides to Langkawi, but RM3 is being charged as management fee for ferry tickets bought over the counter, said State Education, Transport and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain.

He said the move was aimed at encouraging people to purchase ferry tickets via online which were being sold at the usual rate.

“Quite a sum had been spent in developing the online system so one way to encourage people to utilise the system is to impose RM3 extra on those buying the tickets over the counter,” he said when contacted here today.

He was commenting on the viral news on social media which highlighted on the RM3 fare increase effective today, resulting in price of RM26 for adults and RM20 for children for Kuala Kedah-Langkawi trip and RM21 (adult) and RM16 (children) for Kuala Perlis-Langkawi trip.

However, Tajul said he had asked the Marine Department to postpone the new fare increase while he sought further clarification on the matter.

“I was only informed on the matter over the phone. I have advised the Marine Department to be cautious over such sensitive issues and to inform us before implementing any fare increase as the state government will bear the brunt of the complaints,” he said.

A check on Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd website, the company providing the ferry services, found that ticket prices had remained at RM18 (adult) and RM13 (child) for the Langkawi-Kuala Perlis trip and RM23 (adult) and RM17 (children ) for the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah trip.

A company spokesman who confirmed the fare explained that the RM3 was charged as administrative fee for tickets purchased over the counter. — Bernama