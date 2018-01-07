Exchange of Malaysian-Indonesian fishermen on Jan 11, says MMEA

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 7 — The exchange of Malaysian fishermen who are now detained in Indonesia for encroaching the republic’s waters with Indonesian fishermen detained in local waters is expected to take place on Thursday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general, Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Seri Zulkifili Abu Bakar said this when commenting on the status of Malaysian fishermen detained by the Indonesian authorities.

“(However), let the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister (Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek) make further announcements,” he said at the MMEA office when asked by reporters on how many Malaysian fishermen would be released on that day.

Earlier, Zulkifili witnessed the handing-over of duty by Southern Region Maritime director, First Admiral Datuk Adon Shalan to his successor, First Admiral Datuk Abu Bakar Idris, here, today.

Adon will go on compulsory retirement from this Jan 9, with Abu Bakar taking over the post effective the same day.

Six Malaysian fishermen were reportedly detained in Indonesia for encroaching and fishing in the republic’s waters, and 70 Indonesian fishermen detained in Malaysia for committing the same offence in the country’s waters.

Two days ago, Ahmad Shabery in a statement said six local fishermen were expected to be released soon after an agreement was reached by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the Malaysia-Indonesia 12th Annual Consultation last November.

​​​​​​​Meanwhile, in Sungai Besar, the family of Chia Kee Chan, 52, one of the six Malaysian fishermen detained by the Indonesian authorities since February 2016 expressed gratitude and thanked the federal government for the fishermen’s expected release this Jan 11.

His wife, Yeo Su Hung, 45, said the release would be a gift for Chinese New Year which would be celebrated next month after two years she and her four children did not celebrate the occasion with Chia.

“Thank you Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and the Barisan Nasional government,” she told a press conference at her home in Sekinchan, here, today.

Also present was Sungai Besar MP, Budiman Mohd Zohdi, who said that he and Chia’s family had gone to the Labuhan Deli prison in Medan, Indonesia last month to see Chia and he was found to be in good health and could not wait to come home.

Chia who was sentenced to two years and four months’ jail by the Indonesian court is supposed to be released in August this year. — Bernama