Ex-veep mulls suing PPBM Youth chief over bribe recipient claim

Former PPBM vice president Datuk Hamidah Osman, who resigned from the party last month, said Syed’s claims were nothing but 'wild allegations’. — Screen capture from YouTubeKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Datuk Hamidah Osman is seeking legal advice on whether or not to sue Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman who claimed she was offered a bribe to leave the party.

The former PPBM vice president, who resigned from the party last month, said Syed’s claims were nothing but “wild allegations”.

“Tomorrow, I am meeting my lawyer to seek advice on possible legal action against him,” Hamidah told news portal Free Malaysia Today last night.

“I never got an offer to leave the party and I am not rejoining Umno,” she was quoted as saying.

In a press conference at a hotel here yesterday, Syed claimed that the event was organised by several individuals he accused of trying to bribe him to leave the country ahead of the 14th general election.

The former national debater claimed he was offered RM5 million to pursue an Oxford University scholarship valued at RM400,000.

In return, Syed said, he had to attack PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed, president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

In the news report, Syed asserted that similar attempts to get PPBM members to leave were made in recent times, naming Hamidah among them.

Hamidah and Syed had been at loggerheads during her time with PPBM.

She had also indicated that Syed’s behaviour was one of the reasons why she left the party.

Before PPBM, Hamidah was the Umno women’s information chief and head of the party’s wing Gopeng division.

She left Umno in 2015 to help establish PPBM in September last year.