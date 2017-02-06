Ex-Tabung Haji clerk loses appeal, jailed four years for bribery

Former Tabung Haji clerk Roslan was found guilty of accepting RM6,750 in bribe from one Samsudin Ibrahim to help 27 people to perform the haj in 2010 by jumping the queue. — File picPUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — A former clerk with the Pilgrims Fund Board (Tabung Haji) was sent to jail for four years after losing his final appeal to set aside his conviction for accepting bribe to help 27 people who were not eligible to perform the Haj in 2010 to jump queue.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, comprising Justices Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Kamardin Hashim, heard the appeal today and subsequently dismissed it.

Justice Mohd Zawawi, who chaired the panel, ruled that there were sufficient evidence to support Roslan’s conviction.

He upheld the decision of the Sessions Court in sentencing Roslan, 52, to four years jail and fine of RM40,000, in default 16 months’ jail, after finding him guilty of accepting RM6,750 in bribe from one Samsudin Ibrahim to help the 27 people to perform the haj in 2010 by jumping the queue.

Roslan was accused of committing the offence at Jalan Raja Muda Musa, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, between 3.30pm and 4pm on July 15, 2010.

He paid the fine.

Roslan lost his appeal at the High Court, prompting him to bring the matter up for appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Earlier, Roslan’s counsel, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, requested the court to be compassionate on his client and reduced the jail term to two years on the grounds that he was unemployed and had two children to support.

However, deputy public prosecutor Jasmee Hameeza Hamzah, who prosecuted, said the four-years jail was reasonable since the maximum jail sentence provided under the law for the offence was 20 years.

Justice Mohd Zawawi ordered Roslan to serve the jail sentence from today, taking into consideration the 15 days jail time he served from June 30 last year when the High Court denied him a stay of the court’s order pending appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Roslan was subsequently given bail by the Court of Appeal until disposal of the appeal.

Meanwhile, the same panel of the Court of Appeal struck out an appeal by a former system analyst at the Tabung Haji’s Information Technology Department, Afizul Md Yasin, 39, against his conviction and sentence of three years’ jail and fine of RM60,000, in default 24 months jail, for hacking the haj database system.

The court struck out the appeal after counsel P. G. Cyril informed the court that his client (Afizul) would like to withdraw the appeal.

Afizul was charged with unauthorised computer modification under Section 5(1) of the Computer Crimes Act for adding 27 names to the Tabung Haji database between June and July 2010 at the Tabung Haji headquarters.

He would serve five years in jail as he did not pay the fine. — Bernama