Ex-senior manager pleads not guilty to 13 counts of money laundering

Former senior manager of international trade company Foo Tseh Wan accompanied by MACC officer when he was brought to the court on the bribery charge estimated RM500,000 at Johor's Session Court in Johor Baru January 16, 2017. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 16 — A former senior manager of a trading company was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 13 counts of money laundering, involving about RM500,000.

Foo Tseh Wan, 40, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir.

He was alleged to have accepted the money, which was obtained through unlawful activities, from Advanced System Polymer Sdn Bhd at three banks in Johor Bahru between Feb 6 and June 3 last year.

The charges, under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002, provided an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the aggregate sum or value of proceeds from the illegal activities, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Mahafi Abd Jumaat, prosecuted, while Foo was represented by lawyer Datuk Kamarul Hisham Kamaruddin.

The court set March 5 for mention.

On March 8 last year, Foo pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to 115 counts of submitting false claims, involving RM101.64 million.

The case has been set for hearing on May 22. — Bernama