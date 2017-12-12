Ex-Sabah Water Department deputy director may be charged with money laundering

File picture shows the MACC holding a news conference in Kota Kinabalu to announce and display a whopping haul of RM114 million worth in cash, jewelleries, land grants and branded goods in October 2016. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — More than a year after the multi-million ringgit embezzlement case within the Sabah Water Department that grabbed headlines nationwide, its former deputy director is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.

The 52-year-old was one of the first two people arrested by anti-graft authorities with about RM7.2 million in cash allegedly under his possession in October last year, but he was released after his second remand expired two weeks later.

It was learnt that he was re-arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here today and will be brought to court and face money laundering and corruption charges.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Azam Baki confirmed this.

The anti-graft agency had seized boxes and stacks of cash, mountains of jewelry and luxury watched, land titles, foreign currencies and luxury cars from the duo in the biggest cash seizure in the agency’s history.

They also hauled in dozens of engineers and district heads in the department to facilitate the probe.

On December 29 last year, former Sabah Water Department director Awang Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 54, his wife Fauziah Piut, 51, and another former deputy director of the department, Lim Lam Beng, 62, were charged with money laundering involving RM61.5 million.

Their cases are scheduled to be heard from February 5 next year.