Ex-PPBM Youth exco lodges report with RoS on party AGM

PPBM members at the party’s first annual general meeting in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakPUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 ― A former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth executive committee member today lodged a formal complaint with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) on the party's first annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday for allegedly not complying with the party constitution.

According to Mohamad Taufik Abas, no meetings were held for the election of delegates at the division and branch levels or party wings to attend the AGM.

He claimed that the delegates present at the AGM at the Ideal Convention Centre, Shah Alam were “cronies” of PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Dr Mahathir brings cronyism to PPBM. They are all his cronies. Those who were against Dr Mahathir were not picked to attend the AGM, “he said.

Mohamad Taufik advised Malaysian youths not to be used by Dr Mahathir for his personal propaganda.

According to him, Dr Mahathir had called on the party members to sacrifice their money to support the party but he himself did not sacrifice anything. ― Bernama