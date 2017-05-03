Ex-mosque chairman, secretary in remand over sale of endowment land

MALACCA, May 3 — Two former officials of a mosque committee in Malacca ,who were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday, are in remand for four days beginning today to facilitate investigation into the sale of the mosque’s endowment land five years ago.

Malacca Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Mohd Anuar Ostadi issued the remand order against the two men, aged 61 and 46, following an application by MACC.

The two men, who were the former chairman and secretary of the mosque committee, were arrested after they turned up at the Malacca MACC Office to give their statements on the case yesterday.

According to newspaper reports, they were alleged to have accepted bribe of RM116,000 from a non-Muslim man as an inducement to facilitate the process in the sale and purchase of the endowment land belonging to the mosque in Kampung Bukit Cina here in 2012

They are held for investigation under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 405 of the Penal Code. — Bernama