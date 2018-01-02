Ex-MISDC secretary charged with CBT amounting to RM4.58m

MELAKA, Jan 2 — A former secretary at the Melaka Industrial Skills Development Centre (MISDC) pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 42 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM4.58 million.

Zamrud Mansor, 76, as the then MISDC who was entrusted with the centre’s fund, was charged with five counts of CBT by depositing RM4.3 million into a bank account belonging to MISDEC Resources Sdn Bhd. (MISDEC)

He was also charged with 37 counts of CBT, involving RM286,136.68 of MISDC’s fund, by using the money for various purposes, including fee for the setting up of MISDEC, deposit payment for rental of a shop house, insurance coverage, renovation of restaurant, purchase of cooking equipment for the restaurant , installation of air-conditioner and wiring.

His son, Hazizul Zamrud, 44, who is MISDC administrative director, also pleaded not guilty in the same court to 42 counts of abetting his father in committing the alleged offences.

They were alleged to have committed the offences at the MISDC office at Lorong 1, Jalan PBB 6, Batu Berendam Industrial Park here between March 19, 2014 and June 2, 2015.

The charges were made under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, and whipping, and fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Irwan Shah Abdul Samat, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM500,000 on each of the accused.

However, lawyer Azrul Zulkifli Stork, representing Zamrud and Hazizul, requested for a lower bail on grounds that both his clients cooperated with MACC during investigation of the case.

He said Zamrud also had asthma and heart problems, while Hazizul had a wife and two young children to support.

Following which, judge Norma Ismail set bail at RM250,000 on each of the accused and also ordered both of them to report themselves at the MACC office every month.

She also set Feb 2 for mention. — Bernama