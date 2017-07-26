Ex-MIC veep, son charged over submitting RM13m in false claims

The Star Online reported that 63 year-old Balakrishnan was accused of submitting false claims of RM12,888,000 relating to the supply of some 358 geotubes to carry out the restoration works for the DID. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 26— Former MIC vice-president Tan Sri S. Balakrishnan and his son were charged in court over submitting false claims of nearly RM13 million for a river restoration project to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

The actual units needed for the works was said to be 89 geotubes which cost RM4 million.

The offence allegedly took place at the DID headquarters in Jalan Sultan Salahuddin between Apr 27 and October 23, 2012.

Bail was fixed at RM500,000 with two sureties for each accused.

The courts also ordered Balakrishnan and Ashok Kumar to surrender their passports. The case has been set for mention on August 28.





