Appellate court pioneer judge, NH Chan, dies

NH Chan was among the first judges at the Court of Appeal, formed in 1994 to act as an intermediate court between the High Court and the apex court. ― Picture courtesy of Loyar BurokKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― Former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Chan Nyarn Hoi, who had been very vocal in his criticisms against the judiciary, died in Ipoh yesterday, his friend confirmed.

Datuk Seri Mohd Faisal Abdullah, a close friend of Chan who is popularly known as N. H. Chan, confirmed that the retired judge's death at the age of 81 was due to a heart attack.

"Yesterday, about 5.30pm, in Ipoh at Taman Sunrise, he had a nap in his chair and he didn't wake up," he told Malay Mail Online when contacted today, adding that the death was due to a "massive cardiac arrest" and without struggle.

Mohd Faisal, who has known Chan for more than 30 years, said the former judge did not suffer from any prior heart illness and has been "very healthy".

"I was surprised because he was with me in KL last Friday, he never looked sick, he was talking, laughing," he said.

Those wishing to pay their respects can visit the Ipoh-born judge's house at 20, Taman Sunrise, Persiaran Bintang in Ipoh, while the cremation will be in Bercham on Monday, he said.

