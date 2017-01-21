Ex-IPB CEO wins bid to strike out investigation notice

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — A former chief executive officer of Institut Profesional Baitulmal Sdn Bhd (IPB) today succeeded in his bid to strike out a notice of investigation served on him by his former employer.

Dr Syed Omar Syed Agil was served the notice by IPB dated October 6, 2015 for an internal investigation against him for alleged misconduct.

High Court judge Datuk John Louis O’Hara struck out the notice after allowing Syed Omar’s originating summons.

The judge O’said IPB as the defendant failed to prove that the internal investigation against Syed Omar was not an act of reprisal for his decision to lodge a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and police.

The court also ordered IPB to pay RM18,750 costs to the plaintiff.

Syed Omar in his amended originating summons on December 27, 2016, sought an injunction order to prevent IPB from proceeding with the internal probe against him and an order to strike out the notice of investigation.

The plaintiff asserted that he was only giving information when he lodged the reports and entitled to protection under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

He claimed the reports he lodged to the MACC and police were about financial mismanagement by IPB officers and staff.

He claimed that in retaliation, IPB suspended him from work on October 7, 2015 and imposed disciplinary action on him on October 19 the same year.

Syed Omar was represented by counsel Amer Hamzah Arshad and Aston Pavia while IPB, by counsel Nurul Aini Zakaria. — Bernama