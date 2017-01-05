Ex-factory worker faces Islamic State-related charges

JOHOR BARU, Jan 5 — A former factory worker was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with three Islamic State-related offences.

Mohammad Firdaus Abdullah, 27, is accused on the first charge of receiving instructions from Islamic State member Muhammad Fudhail Omar, 25, to commit terrorist acts through social media application, Telegram, under ‘Jengking Malaya’.

He allegedly committed the offence at Jalan Padu, Kawasan Perindustrian Tampoi, Larkin here, between 3.38am and 3.50am on March 25, 2016.

On the second charge, he is accused of possession of 89 videos and nine Deash-related images, and 34 al-Qaeda-related videos in an external hard disk.

He was also allegedly in possession of 64 IS-related photos and two al-Qaeda-related photos in a handphone linked to a terrorist group, at Jalan Padi Murni, Taman Muafakat Utama, Larkin here around 6.50pm on August 4.

Mohammad Firdaus is accused on the third charge, of possession of eight Islamic State group-related images in a handphone linked to an Islamic State group.

He allegedly committed the offence at 04-12, Blok A, Jalan Suria Muafakat Utama, Taman Suria Muafakat Utama, Larkin here, between 7.15pm and 8.25pm on August 4, 2016.

No plea was recorded from the accused when the charges were read out to him before magistrate Noor Aisyah Ahmad.

The case is expected to be transferred to the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Serious Crime Unit, Mohd Izhanudin Alias represented the prosecution while counsel Iskandar Shah Ibrahim stood in for the accused’s lawyer Rosli Ismail.

Last Sept 1, Mohammad Firdaus was brought before the same court to face four charges including giving support to Islamic State terrorists and involvement in the bomb explosion at a nightclub in Puchong, Selangor between March 25 and August 4, 2016. — Bernama