Former DPM Muhyiddin says no knowledge of BN engaging with Cambridge Analytica

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday March 20, 2018
03:31 PM GMT+8

Muhyiddin said he had not heard of Cambridge Analytica prior to the recent claims that it had helped influence elections in Malaysia back in 2013. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaMuhyiddin said he had not heard of Cambridge Analytica prior to the recent claims that it had helped influence elections in Malaysia back in 2013. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 ― Formed Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today denied having any knowledge of Barisan Nasional engaging big data firm Cambridge Analytica during the 2013 general elections.

Muhyiddin, who was BN’s election director back then, said he had not heard of the firm prior to the recent claims that it had helped influence elections in Malaysia back in 2013.

“This is the first time I’m hearing of them. I have no knowledge,” Muhyiddin, who is now president of the Opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), said after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting today.

MORE TO COME

