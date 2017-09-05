Ex DAP leader demands party publish full list of 2,576 delegates in newspapers

File picture shows delegates casting their votes in the party's re-election of its central executive committee in Kuala Lumpur, September 29, 2013. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng BUTTERWORTH, Sept 5 — A former DAP leader wants the full list of delegates eligible to vote in the re-election of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) with their full names and identification card numbers published in newspapers of various languages.

Former Bagan Luar DAP chairman , G. Asoghan, who claims to be still a voting delegate, said the move would ensure the re-election scheduled on Oct 1 was carried out using the name list of 2,576 delegates used in the Dec 15, 2012 election so that the validity of the election would not be disputed again.

“We do not want any elements of cheating, falsification or slick tactics to mar the re-election. The measure is important to protect the dignity of the party. We want the re-election to be clean, transparent and fair,” he told a media conference here today.

On July 21, DAP national vice-president Teresa Kok said the party would comply with the order of the Registrar of Societies to hold a CEC re-election and use the list of 2,576 delegates as well as appoint an independent auditor to monitor and conduct the re-election.

It was learned DAP had appointed PKF Consulting to carry out the re-election.

Asoghan said DAP also needed to publish the name of the appointed auditing firm appointed to monitor the party’s re-election in newspapers.

“We will strongly protest if firms related to certain DAP leaders such as PKF and KPMG are selected. We want the re-election to be held without raising any reasonable doubts,” he said.

In this regard, he also demanded that no observers be permitted to enter during the re-election and the counting of votes should be carried out before the delegates. — Bernama