Ex-company manager, Petronas employee charged with making false claims of RM20m

The duo face an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A former manager of an oil and gas exploration company and a former technical assistant at Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) were charged in the Sessions Court here today with three counts of making false claims, involving almost RM20 million three years ago.

Yong Mee Lan, 54, and Ahmad Ashraaf Kamarul Zaman, 29, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Madihah Harullah.

They were jointly charged with committing the offence by submitting documents containing false information to one Saiful Adli Ismail, the project head at Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, with intention to deceive him for “Operation Day Rate” claims.

The offence was allegedly committed at the office of Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd here between March 24 and April 20, 2015.

Yong and Ahmad Ashraaf were charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They face an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The court allowed them bail of RM500,000 in one surety each for all charges and they were also ordered to surrender their passport to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Mohammad Heikal Ismail, while Yong and Ahmad Ashraaf were represented by lawyers Mohd Fozi Md Zin and Mohd Haziq Dhiyauddin Razali, respectively.

The court also set April 16 for mention. — Bernama