Ex-aide: Mukhriz a liar, Cambridge Analytica advised him personally for GE13

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir Mukhriz denied using Cambridge Analytica’s serviced help for the 2013 general election to win Kedah. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 ― SCL Group Southeast Asia chief Azrin Zizal today accused his former boss Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir of lying about not using the services of Cambridge Analytica (CA) in the 2013 general election.

Azrin said that he was ready to provide evidence to rebut the former Kedah mentri besar’s claim that he was only employed by the latter until 2013.

“Mukhriz says I was only his media officer until 2013 and that I was no longer with him when he became Chief Minister of Kedah. But this is absolutely false.

“I worked for Mukhriz personally and provided communications and strategy advice for him until 2015, including during the 2013 general election, and afterwards when he became Chief Minister. I will provide proof if he continues to falsify the truth,'' he said.

This comes after Mukhriz denied using the Britain-based data analytics firm’s services for the 2013 general election to win Kedah.

“Perhaps ― while Mukhriz continues to deny my work for him and deny the benefits he gained from the advice I provided to him from Cambridge Analytica/SCL Group for Kedah during the 2013 general election ― he will also deny Kedah winning an extra six parliament seats, winning over the State and him becoming Chief Minister?” Azrin said.

Azrin also said that Cambridge Analytica was not employed by Barisan Nasional (BN), but claimed the firm had provided 2013 election advice to Mukhriz “personally”.

Mukhriz has admitted that Azrin was his former press officer when he served as international trade and industry deputy minister from 2009 to 2013.

Mukhriz also said Azrin was no longer under his employment after he was made MB of Kedah.

Putrajaya and ruling coalition BN said in a statement yesterday they had never engaged CA’s services in 13th general election.

Instead, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that a representative from CA’s parent company SCL Group earlier confirmed that it had directly provided its advice to Mukhriz.

MORE TO COME