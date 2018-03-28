Even BN components objected review of electoral boundaries, says Mohamad

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the review of the electoral boundaries carried out by the EC in Negri Sembilan has not only been objected by the opposition parties, but also by BN component parties. — Picture via Facebook/Mohamad HasanSEREMBAN, March 28 — The review of the electoral boundaries carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Negri Sembilan has not only been objected by the opposition parties, but also by Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties, according to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said among the objections were for the electoral boundaries involving Jeram Padang, Jelai, Gemas and Gemencheh.

“In fact, the Telok Kemang Umno also objected the review when it proposed for Chuah (state constituency) to be removed from being under Telok Kemang parliamentary constituency.

“All objections from Umno, MCA, Gerakan, as well as DAP and PKR, had received fair attention and consideration from the EC. Some of the objections were accepted and corrected,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

As such, Mohamad said it was not right to say that the review would only give advantage to the ruling government.

The Report on the Review of Electoral Boundaries was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In another development, the mentri besar announced that said the administrative merger of Seremban and Nilai municipal councils would officially begin on April 20.

The declaration of the new entity, Seremban City Council, by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Al-Marhum Tuanku Munawir is scheduled for Jan 1, 2019.

“We give Seremban and Nilai municipal councils eight months from now to prepare themselves for the merger before being declared as Seremban City Council,” he added. — Bernama