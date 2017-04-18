Estate worker murdered over unsatisfactory cooking

KUANTAN, April 18 — An estate worker was murdered by a colleague after a quarrel because the meal cooked by him was not tasty and prepared unhygienically.

Temerloh police chief Supt Zuhdin Mahmud said the victim, aged 59, was found lifeless in front of the door of his house at Ladang Estate Belenggu Hall, Mentakab at 9.05am yesterday.

He said investigations found the victim had a quarrel with the colleague, aged 35, at 10pm on Sunday, who was unhappy with the meal prepared by him.

“The suspect then kicked and punched the victim before attacking him with a stick and parang. The victim suffered injuries all over his body,” he told reporters.

Zuhdin said police picked up the suspect, who had six previous records for drugs and crime, at 11am yesterday. — Bernama