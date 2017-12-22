Establish Palestine diaspora centre, PKR man tells Putrajaya

A man walks past holding a Palestine flag with the background of Putra Mosque during the Save Baitulmaqdis Solidarity gathering near Putrajaya. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriPUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifudin Nasution Ismail has proposed for the government to establish a Palestine Diaspora Coordination Centre to assist the beleaguered nation and its citizens or refugees.

Speaking at the Save Jerusalem Solidarity Forum just before Friday prayers here, Saifudin who was speaking to the Putra Mosque congregation, said that Malaysia has the capacity to do so based on its experience in handling conflicts in other Muslim nations including Bosnia and Syria.

“We are not as powerful enough to influence the United States. What can we do? The NGOs can organise protests but the government have diplomatic channels they can use. They can speak to the Organisation of Islamic Conference for instance.

“We also have an excellent track record in assisting Islamic nations in conflict such as the war in Bosnia, rescuing 3 million Syrian refugees and bringing them here. We have ensured that the Uighur have a safe nation to go home to,” Saifudin cited examples.

However, he also said that Malaysia should take advantage of the Palestinian diaspora and absorb the very best minds they have to offer.

"If the government will utilise its political will, we can bring in and absorb some of the best minds that the Palestinians can offer. Many of them are brilliant economists, doctors, and legal experts.

"By assisting them we will also be investing in our own capital building in the future. They can come here and work as doctors, lecturers and other profession. All it needs is political will," Saifudin said adding that political parties in Malaysia should put aside their differences when it comes to Palestine.

Earlier this week United States president Donald Trump announced that he recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking global outrage especially in the Muslim world, with many condemning him.

However, yesterday the United Nations voted and rejected Trump's decision with 128 member nations voting against recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, nine nations supporting the US agenda with 35 nations abstaining.