ESSZone curfew extended until May 6

SANDAKAN, April 20 ― The curfew in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) has been extended for the 64th time, till May 6.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the extension was needed as the curfew had been effective in checking crimes including kidnappings by foreigners in the zone.

He said this was very evident as there had been no violent incidents or kidnappings so far this eyar.

“We will continue with the curfew until such a time we feel security can be assured in the ESSZone,” he told reporters here today.

​The zone covers the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakanand Beluran.

The curfew is from 6pm to 6am an enforced from three nautical miles from the coastline. ― Bernama